Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,569.83 ($72.58).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.49) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.06) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.32) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.15), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($505,361.98).

ITRK traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,060 ($65.94). 190,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,415. The stock has a market cap of £8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,703 ($61.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,306 ($82.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,161.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,265.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

