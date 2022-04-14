Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $107.64

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.64, but opened at $113.30. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $110.99, with a volume of 13,490 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

