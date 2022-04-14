Inverse Finance (INV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.80 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.80 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for $264.55 or 0.00665355 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00257375 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00021150 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

