Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 2.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 97,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 809,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCE opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $26.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

