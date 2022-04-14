Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.10. 2,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.
