Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 220.0% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BSMR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.86. 11,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $26.15.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
