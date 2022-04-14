Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 220.0% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BSMR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.86. 11,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter.

