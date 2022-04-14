Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

