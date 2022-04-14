Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 179,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 165,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

