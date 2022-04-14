Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $36.62. Approximately 3,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06.
