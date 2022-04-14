Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 163843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 92,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

