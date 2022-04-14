InvestDigital Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (IDT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $22,978.39 and $16.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00034327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00104172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

IDT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 132,384,823 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

