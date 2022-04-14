IQ.cash (IQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,348.00

IQ.cash (IQ) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $19,683.40 and approximately $2,348.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.74 or 0.07496490 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,288.45 or 0.99949839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041416 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

