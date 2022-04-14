IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,580 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of IQVIA worth $87,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.61.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.31. 897,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.84. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $207.86 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

