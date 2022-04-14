iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.82 and last traded at $73.82. Approximately 502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.