iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $132,000.

SHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.33. 4,808,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,413. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

