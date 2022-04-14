iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.67

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$28.67 and last traded at C$28.70, with a volume of 16684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.91.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.74.
About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)
