iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,738,427 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

