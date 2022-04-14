iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.43% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $57,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,505,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $100.39. 4,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,730. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

