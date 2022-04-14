iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

HEWG stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $34.02.

