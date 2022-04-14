iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.
ESGU stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $108.91.
