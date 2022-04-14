iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.69

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 39341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 7,216,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,450 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 632,771 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,371,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,503,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

