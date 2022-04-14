iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 19,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 4,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.
