iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 7,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 48,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.
