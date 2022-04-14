iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 7,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 48,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.