iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 694,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

