iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $52.74. 5,485,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091,182. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.