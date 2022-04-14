iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,909 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $47,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 91,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,485. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.