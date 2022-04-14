iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Reduced by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.85. 120,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,989. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

