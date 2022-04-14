iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 26,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

