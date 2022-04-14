iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 123,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,261 shares.The stock last traded at $263.12 and had previously closed at $259.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

