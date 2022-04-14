iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $4.24 on Thursday, reaching $263.49. 1,300,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,295. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.