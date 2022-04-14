iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 204,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,036,663 shares.The stock last traded at $73.24 and had previously closed at $72.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,507,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after buying an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,184,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.