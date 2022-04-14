iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.65% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $54,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,240. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.16 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

