iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.56. 192,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,723. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

