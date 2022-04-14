Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Itron worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,464,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $102.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

