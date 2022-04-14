J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for J Sainsbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.37.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.