James C. Gerber Sells 30,000 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of IRNT stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $47.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.
