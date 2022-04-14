JB Capital LLC Acquires 2,718 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,669 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

BK opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

