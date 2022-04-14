JB Capital LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $591.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $542.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $362.55 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

