JB Capital LLC Buys 288 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

