JB Capital LLC Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.