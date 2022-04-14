JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Commvault Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

