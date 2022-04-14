JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.83.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $255.42 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

