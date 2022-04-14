JB Capital LLC Has $937,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 27.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $163.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

