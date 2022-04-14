JB Capital LLC Has $943,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,528,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Tesla by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,022.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $923.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 208.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.