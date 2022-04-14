JB Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 266.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.