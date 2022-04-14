JB Capital LLC Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

