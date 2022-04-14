JB Capital LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

LMT opened at $469.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

