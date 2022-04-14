JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

