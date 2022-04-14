JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

JD.com stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,720,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,571,478. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.37 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JD.com by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,113 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 102.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 14.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

