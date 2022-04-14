Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Recruit in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Recruit stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Recruit has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $71.66.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

